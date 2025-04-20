VBA 10: One decade on, Vietnamese basketball rises beyond limits

HCM CITY— Celebrating a milestone year, the Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) officially launched its 10th season under the slogan 'VBA X – Rise Beyond'. More than just an anniversary, the league is using this moment to unveil a strategic transformation that promises to elevate professional Vietnamese basketball to new heights.

This season will witness the return of the home-and-away format, reintroducing a vibrant connection between clubs and their local fanbases. With seven participating teams — Hà Nội Buffaloes, Đà Nẵng Dragons, Nha Trang Dolphins, Hồ Chí Minh City Wings, Saigon Heat and Cần Thơ Catfish along with an international guest team — the tournament will ignite a passion for basketball across major centres from Hà Nội to HCM City.

One of the most notable upgrades comes in player development. In a bid to sharpen its competitive edge and align with international standards, the league will now feature Asian imports for the first time.

This strategic move is expected to further enhance the quality of basketball games, reflecting VBA’s ambition to integrate more deeply with the regional basketball landscape.

The season also marks a significant business development with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Maritime Bank (MSB). Under the shared mission of 'Empowering a generation to rise beyond – Partnering for sustainable growth', MSB and VBA have outlined three pillars of collaboration: physical wellness, mental resilience and future readiness.

This collaboration aims not only to support basketball but to contribute positively to community well-being and youth development nationwide.

Another key highlight of VBA 10 is its pioneering step into the world of 'Sport–Shoppertainment' — a unique concept that merges sports, entertainment and retail experiences within one integrated event space.

By offering fans high-quality matches alongside engaging recreational and shopping opportunities, VBA is reimagining the game-day experience into a vibrant lifestyle ecosystem.

To further amplify its social impact, VBA introduced the StarXidol ambassador programme. This new initiative honours inspirational figures from sports, music and culture who embody the spirit of overcoming limits.

The first group of ambassadors includes basketball twins Trương Thảo My and Trương Thảo Vy; footballer Lương Xuân Trường; swimming star Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên; and singer and entertainer Cường Seven. Throughout the season, these figures will participate in community outreach and fan engagement activities, helping to promote positive values and an active lifestyle among Vietnamese youth.

With a decade of achievements behind it and a transformative vision ahead, VBA 10 sets the stage for an unforgettable season — one defined by ambition, innovation and a relentless drive to rise beyond. VNS