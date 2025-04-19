VNU-HCM announces 2025 student basketball tournament

HCM CITY — Thirty-two teams from 23 high schools and universities will take part in the 2025 Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) student basketball tournament, which will be held from April 25 to 27.

VNU-HCM on April 18 held a press conference to announce the tournament.

This year's tournament attracts the student basketball teams from HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai provinces, which have previously achieved outstanding results in student-level basketball tournaments.

Lưu Trung Thủy, head of the Student Affairs Department and the tournament's organising committee, said this is the second time VNU-HCM has hosted the tournament to promote extracurricular activities, physical education, and student wellness.

“It also serves as a platform for students from VNU-HCM to connect and exchange with peers from various high schools and universities in HCM City, Bình Dương and Đồng Nai,” he said.

As part of the tournament, professional athletes from the national basketball team and Saigon Heat will participate in exchange sessions with student players and attendees.

Referees from the Việt Nam Basketball Federation and the HCM City Basketball Federation will officiate the matches.

The tournament will present four championship titles, four second prizes, eight third prizes, four Most Valuable Player prizes, and two Best Supporter awards.

It will take place at the Gymnasium of the University of Technology (VNU-HCM) at Dĩ An Campus in Bình Dương Province.

All matches of the tournament will be livestreamed on the VNU-HCM's official fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/vnuhcm.info and on the Student Sports Festival fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/HoithaoSinhvienDHQGHCM.

This event is organised to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025), and the 135th birthday of late President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2025). VNS