Bắc Kạn Open Cycling Race to take place on April 27

April 18, 2025 - 10:13
Part of the 'Bắc Kạn Culture – Tourism Week', this event not only serves as an exciting sports competition but also provides an opportunity to showcase the natural beauty and tourism potential of the province.
Cyclists will compete in male and female age groups across two distances: 48km and 30km.— Photo baobackan.vn

BẮC KẠN — The 2025 Bắc Kạn Open Cycling Race will take place on April 27.

This event will bring together athletes from various clubs, localities and businesses across the country. Cyclists will compete in male and female age groups across two distances: 48km and 30km.

The race route will connect Bắc Kạn City to Ba Bể Lake, passing through the communes of Đôn Phong, Bằng Phúc, Đồng Phúc and Quảng Khê, with the finish line at Nam Mẫu Commune, next to the scenic Ba Bể Lake.

Part of the 'Bắc Kạn Culture – Tourism Week', this event not only serves as an exciting sports competition but also provides an opportunity to showcase the natural beauty and tourism potential of the province.

The race aims to celebrate several significant anniversaries: the 125th anniversary of the founding of Bắc Kạn Province (April 11, 1900 - April 11, 2025), the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) and International Labour Day on May 1. VNS

