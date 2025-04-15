Young players to take part in ITF J30 Bình Dương for U18s

Tennis

HÀ NỘI — The southern province of Bình Dương is hosting the International Tennis Federation (ITF) J30 Bình Dương 2025 for young talents between April 14-27.

More than 100 players from 17 countries and regions including Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia, Thailand and India, will be playing at the event.

Việt Nam is sending its strongest youngsters, such as seventeen year old Nguyễn Đại Khánh and Phan Đình Bảo Quân, Trần Đức Minh and Nguyễn Nam, who have achieved some remarkable results at recent international events.

Players will compete in men's and women's U18 singles and doubles categories.

As one of the competitions of the ITF, points gained will be used to level up the players in their world junior rankings.

This year is the second time that the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) has worked with the provincial Culture, Sports and Tourism and Bình Dương Business & Sports Joint Stock Company, to organise the tournament.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, tournament director Lâm Vĩnh Phí said: "Earning the right to host the tournament twice proves Việt Nam's ability in organising international events and demonstrates the sustainable development of tennis in Bình Dương.

"Athletes will have valuable opportunities to compete against international young talents, accumulate world points and gradually reach the big arena."

He added that the event would help Bình Dương to popularise its image and promote the friendliness of its people to the world. VNS