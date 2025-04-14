Laotian player sets historic milestone in V.League 1

Football

THANH HÓA — Damoth Thongkhamsavath has made history as the first Laotian player to compete in V.League 1, playing 45 minutes in Thanh Hóa's 1-1 draw against Sông Lam Nghệ An (SLNA) on Saturday.

Thongkhamsavath was brought on by Croatian coach Tomislav Steinbruckner at the start of the second half, taking over from Phạm Trùm Tỉnh in central midfield. At that point, SLNA were leading 1-0 due to a long-range goal from Hồ Khắc Ngọc in the third minute.

During his time on the field, Thongkhamsavath demonstrated strong performance, contributing both offensively and defensively with high concentration, which helped his team secure a valuable point.

In the 62nd minute, following an aerial challenge in front of SLNA's penalty area, the ball fell to Thongkhamsavath. He quickly leaped to head the ball to Ribamar, who then converted the opportunity to score and equalise for Thanh Hóa.

Thongkhamsavath, 21, is emerging as a standout player for Laos's national team and is eligible to compete in the upcoming 33rd SEA Games later this year. He signed with Thanh Hóa after the match between Laos and Việt Nam in the first leg of the third qualifying round for the 2027 Asian Cup held at the Bình Dương Stadium in March.

At the post-match press conference, coach Steinbrückner praised his Laotian player.

"Thongkhamsavath performed very well during training. He is truly a talent," he said.

The coach also said Thongkhamsavath would receive more opportunities in upcoming matches, especially with Thái Sơn sidelined after receiving another booking.

"After this match, I was able to assess my players comprehensively. With Thái Sơn unavailable, Thongkhamsavath will certainly have more chances to showcase his talent," Steinbrückner said.

Despite his extensive experience in various regional and global competitions, including the Malaysian National Championship, Steinbrückner acknowledged the challenges of V.League 1, particularly during intense match situations.

"When I first arrived in Thanh Hóa, I could see the tough nature of this tournament, especially in the competitive phase, which was evident in SLNA's aggressive play during this match," he said.

Thanh Hóa will next face Viettel, a team considered a direct competitor for a top-three finish in this year’s season. — VNS