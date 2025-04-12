World pickleball stars on tour Rise with the Flames in Việt Nam

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — World leading pickleball player Andrei Daescu and a Phoenix Flames' stars are enjoying time in Việt Nam where they will travel to different localities, visit number of landmarks and compete in thrilling games.

Pickleball has become one of the sports that develop strongly in the world. Việt Nam has joined in the world pickleball community for several years but proved a powerful force.

Vietnam Pickleball Incubator (VPI) powered by Proton Pickleball Vietnam and Pink Tour hold a prime event entitled “Rise with the Flames” to mark the country's official integration to the world community.

The event is organised on April 11-18 and with series of activities in Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Quảng Ninh and HCM City.

The star-participants include Daescu, world men's doubles category No 1 and Jack Sock, Genie Bouchard, Tyson McGuffin, Jesse Irvine and Pesa Teoni -- members of the Phoenix Flames, the giant of the world top-ranked Major League Pickleball (MLP).

They will take part in talk shows, exhibition matches and share their experience and spread Vietnamese images and culture to the world.

On April 12 morning, the visitors have a tour to the Hà Nội Tourism Gifts Festival where they test themself in folk games, watch water puppet show, and enjoy local specialties.

They will drive to Ninh Bình Province on April 13 to visit UNESCO World Heritage Tràng An Landscape Complex.

There, organisers will hold exhibition matches in the middle of majestic natural space of the area.

Two days later, a thrilling MLP Day will be held in Hà Nội where the world’s greatest will clash with Việt Nam’s finest.

The Vietnamese side will gather national leading players such as Lý Hoàng Nam, Trịnh Linh Giang, Vinh Hiển who are professtional tennis players switching to pickleball, along with well-known amateurs like Quỳnh Phan, Trang Red, Phong Coca, Jack Wong, Nam Bún, Thắng Bò and Hoàng Đồng in the Đại Kim Complex's courts.

The event will be live broadcast on FPT Play and social networks which will also include activities to interact with supporters.

HCM City supporters will also have life-time opportunity to meet and play with the world’s top-ranked players, watch thrilling exhibition matches and learn from global pros with exclusive tips on April 17-18 at the D-Joy Pickleball Thủ Thiêm and South Saigon Courts.

VPI is the first unit in Việt Nam that operates specifically to develop pickleball with a big vision of being a centre for connecting, training and developing the Vietnamese pickleball community towards international standards.

VPI aims to form local clubs, organise professional tournaments, support young talents and gradually build the national pickleball team.

VPI's April event is not only a sport exchange but also a starting point for a sustainable ecosystem, focusing on players and the community.

It is to approve that Việt Nam is not only a friendly hosts but also new destination of world sport and a pickleball centre in the near future. VNS