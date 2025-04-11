VPC pickleball tournament arrives in HCM City

Pickleball

HCM CITY — The second Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup By Pharmacity (VPC) will be held next week in HCM City with a huge bonus for the champions.

Following the grand success of its inaugural stage last December, the 2025 VPC is expected to continue luring people's attention with competitive matches of about 400 strongest athletes from April 16-20 at The Dinker Club - Premier Pickleball Arena in District 7.

It will also be opportunity for players to sharpen their skills and spread pickleball to wider community.

Athletes will compete in both singles and doubles events which are divided into two disciplines for professional and amateur and two age groups of under-35 and over-35

A total of VNĐ500 million (US$19,500) will be awarded to the most successful ones.

Also at the event, supporters will watch exhibition matches between members of the People's Police Pickleball Club and Phoenix Flames, one of a notable club of the Major League Pickleball (MLP), the world most prestigious professional tournament.

VPC will also present the Việt Nam Pickleball Open Cup Artists for famous artists from the blockbuster show Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi With Bros).

In addition to matches, supporters will be served with performance of many celebrities such as beauty contest runners-up Vũ Thúy Quỳnh and Phạm Thị Ánh Vương, Mister Supranational Asia Đạt Kyo and singer Tronie Ngô.

The third stage of the tournament, which is organised by New Sports, is scheduled in August in Đà Nẵng. VNS