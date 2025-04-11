Việt Nam U17s out of Asian Cup with draw against United Arab Emirates

Anh Đức

RIYADH — It could have been all songs in the streets, it was nearly complete and nearly so sweet.

But on a summer Arabian night at King Fahd Sports City Stadium, Việt Nam U17s missed out on their World Cup dream with a 1-1 draw against the United Arab Emirates in Group B of the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup.

The Young Warriors opened the score through Hoàng Trọng Duy Khang in the first half, but conceded a late goal from Hazaa Faisal in the second half.

Việt Nam, having bravely drawn giants Australia and Japan in their past two matches, needed a win against the Emiratis to qualify for the quarterfinals, as well as the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup. A draw, on the other hand, would not have sufficed for Cristiano Roland and his team of youngsters.

Needing only a draw to qualify, UAE opted for a defensive mentality and let Việt Nam actively control possession in the match's early stages. The first dangerous chance of the match, inevitably, went to the boys in red in the 20th minute, as Nguyễn Văn Khánh's rebound shot was cleared off the line by Suhail Anoubi.

But the efforts by Việt Nam paid off just three minutes later with the opening goal.

From the right wing, Phạm Đức Duy crossed deep for Duy Khang, whose volley was misjudged and mishandled by keeper Mohammed Nasser and trickled into the back of the net.

On the brink of elimination, UAE were forced to pile on the pressure and went all out in attack, with the menacing striker Mayed Adel spearheading their charge. It took a brave display in defence by the Vietnamese to keep the lead for the Young Warriors before the break.

The intense pressure from the Emiratis continued in the second half, forcing keeper Hoa Xuân Tín to pull off multiple saves at the beginning.

As the game progressed, declines in stamina forced both sets of players to rush their plays. UAE were perhaps, more irritated and committed many fouls, as well as reacting loudly to the referee.

Substitutes played a crucial part in the dramatic ending of the game, as substitute striker Trần Gia Bảo, hero of the match against Japan on Tuesday, committed a foul on the right wing in the 87th minute.

The ensuing free kick by UAE was crossed deep for their substitute, Arsenal's Jayden Adetiba, whose pass found Hazaa Faisal free in the far post. Faisal's job was too simple - tap in an empty net to equalise for UAE.

Seven minutes were added on in the second half, but it was not enough for Việt Nam to find an equaliser. The closest Cristiano Roland's team came was a header by Lê Tấn Dũng that went straight at Nasser.

As the final whistle sounded, the teenagers of Việt Nam U17s broke down in tears, having been so close to making history.

Before Faisal's equaliser, the men in red were even topping the table, as Japan were losing 2-3 to Australia. The draw plunged Roland's team to the bottom, and again into the dreaded Pot 4 for the draw of the next U17 Asian Cup, should they qualify again.

But despite their disappointment of not making it onto youth football's biggest stage, Việt Nam U17s have shown a lot of promise during their three matches at the tournament.

Having been placed in a 'group of death' with title contenders Australia, Japan and a physically advantageous UAE, Việt Nam went unbeaten in all three matches, with a very modern counter-attack tactic.

This generation of players is capable of going toe-to-toe with some of the best footballing nations in the region and will be able to contribute to the national team in the future with their immense talent.

And that is why the fans will still believe in them. — VNS