Việt Nam’s wushu team rank second at Sanda World Cup in China

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s wushu team finished second at the 10th Sanda World Cup, which concluded in China on Wednesday evening.

The team brought home four gold medals and two silvers, securing the second spot in the medal table which was led by China.

On Wednesday evening, the Vietnamese wushu team competed in the remaining three finals, claiming two golds and one silver.

In the women's 60kg final, Nguyễn Thị Thu Thủy faced MansourianSemiromi from Iran. Thủy controlled the match with ease, winning 2-0 to capture the gold medal. Next, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường competed in the men's 60kg final against Yu Hong Leung from Hong Kong. Despite his efforts, Cường was outmatched and lost the match 0-2, earning a silver medal.

The final match for the Vietnamese team featured Huỳnh Đỗ Đạt against Yat Lam Cheung from Hong Kong. World champion Đạt dominated the 70kg category, winning decisively with a score of 2-0 to secure another gold medal.

Earlier in the tournament, Vietnamese martial artists Nguyễn Thị Lan and Đinh Văn Tâm also earned gold medals in the women’s 48kg and men’s 52kg categories, respectively.

The tournament ran from April 5 to 10, attracting hundreds of participants from around the world. Việt Nam sent six competitors this year, all of whom reached the finals. VNS