VFF President congratulates Park Hang-seo on new role with KFA

HÀ NỘI — President Trần Quốc Tuấn of the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has sent a congratulatory letter to former coach Park Hang-seo of the Vietnamese national team following his appointment as vice president of the Korea Football Association (KFA).

“What coach Park has contributed to Vietnamese football is an extraordinary story, serving as a great inspiration for the sport in our country," Tuấn wrote.

"The VFF looks forward to witnessing the positive changes that he will bring to the football community in his new role.”

On Wednesday, the KFA announced its new executive team under President Chung Mong-gyu, which includes coach Park and his colleague Shin Tae-yong as vice presidents.

The VFF expressed its congratulations to both the KFA and Park, with Tuấn confident that Park’s experience and professional knowledge will continue to benefit the KFA and football in general.

Additionally, Tuấn congratulated the new executive committee members, believing they will play a key role in guiding and sustaining the success of South Korean football.

Regarding the inclusion of new members in the KFA Executive Committee for the 55th term, Tuấn said the diversity and dynamism of the committee reflect the KFA’s strong desire for progress and innovation. He expressed confidence that under the new leadership, South Korean football will achieve its goals and strengthen its position on the world stage.

In recent years, Vietnamese and South Korean football have developed a deep and effective cooperative relationship. The Vietnamese team have trained in South Korea many times, while several South Korean clubs have toured and practiced in Việt Nam. The current head coach of the Vietnamese national team, Kim Sang-sik, is also a former South Korean player. VNS