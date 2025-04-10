Việt Nam’s Kim Sang-sik to lead ASEAN All-stars in match against Manchester United FC

HÀ NỘI – The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced on April 10 that Coach Kim Sang-sik, head coach of Việt Nam’s national football team, will take the helm of the ASEAN All-Stars Team in the upcoming Maybank Challenge Cup – a historic international friendly against Manchester United Football Club.

The match is scheduled for May 28 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia.

This is more than just a football match, it is a celebration of leadership, regional pride, and unity through sport, according to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Coach Kim’s leadership is built on integrity, discipline, and vision. After guiding Việt Nam to an undefeated campaign and championship title at the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup, his appointment to lead the ASEAN All-Stars Team is clear evidence of his excellence and the deep trust he has earned across the football community.

Kim said that it’s an honour to lead the best players from across ASEAN in a match of this magnitude.

“We are not just representing our nations, we are showing the world the pride, spirit, and strength of our region,” he said.

The friendly between the ASEAN All-Stars Team and Manchester United Football Club is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans, bring together diverse cultures, and highlight the growing passion and progress of football in the ASEAN region.

This match carries a deeper purpose, it will also serve as a fundraising initiative in support of the Al-Sultan Abdullah Foundation (YASA), a respected charitable organisation in Malaysia, underscoring AFF’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond the pitch.

AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth said that Kim is a symbol of progress and professionalism. His leadership will inspire not just players, but an entire generation of footballers and fans.

The ASEAN All-Stars Team will feature top players selected from all 12 AFF Member Associations, reflecting the diversity and collective strength of Southeast Asian football.

With the support of ProEvents, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), and title sponsor Maybank, the Maybank Challenge Cup promises to be one of the most meaningful and unforgettable sporting events of the year. VNS