Karateka Cường eyes SEA Games glory

After winning multiple medals in domestic tournaments, martial artist Nguyễn Văn Cường is now setting his sights on the top podium at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games – the region’s largest sporting event.

As the 33rd edition of the Games approaches, the young karate fighter hopes to earn a spot on the national team and realise his dream this December in Thailand.

“After our family faced a major problem, my mother wanted me to become strong enough to protect us, so I started practising karate when I was in third grade,” Cường said.

Coaches at his local club initially doubted his potential, thinking his gentle nature was unsuited to martial arts. But the more he trained, the more he showed promise. He was serious in training, eager to learn, and worked hard to develop his strengths and overcome his weaknesses.

After five years of practice, Cường had already collected several achievements and was invited to join the Hà Nội Sports Training and Competition Centre at just 13 years old.

“I was very worried at the time, but my parents encouraged me. They said this might be the turning point of my life,” he said.

More than a decade on, Cường has no regrets. Karate is not just his passion – it's also how he supports his family.

“Most athletes who pursue professional sports come from difficult backgrounds. That includes me. When we become athletes, we can help support our parents,” said Cường, who will turn 22 later this month.

“Of course, there are always challenges and difficulties, but if you love what you do, you can train well.

“There were times I couldn’t perform as I did in practice. Some matches and tournaments ended in disappointment. I was sad, sometimes even cried. But then I stood up and worked harder. Those failures helped me grow.”

Cường credits his family and his team for helping him stay motivated and grounded.

“Talking and sharing with them helps me solve problems and avoid negativity. For me, energy is essential to do my job well – and nothing is impossible,” he said.

To improve, Cường studied videos of top Japanese karate athletes – the sport’s strongest competitors and originators. He analysed their footwork, distance control, attack and defence strategies, and even how they maintained their composure before a match.

Steady progress

Cường has collected medals at nearly every major national competition, including gold and silver at the National Youth Karate Championships, silver at the National Sports Games, and bronze medals at the National Karate Championships, Karate Cup, and Clubs Cup. He also earned bronze at the Southeast Asian Karate Championship in his international debut.

"The 2024 national championship was my memorable event, even though I earned only an individual bronze medal in the 62kg category," said Cường.

"At that time, I had to train and lose weight, about 8-9kg to participate in the tournament. I struggled mentally because when losing weight, I was hungry, tired and easily discouraged. Although the result was not really high, at least I tried my best and overcame everything. That bronze will be a motivation for me in the following years, I believe."

New targets

Cường is currently in his intensive training for the national championships in the couple of months and hope to have an opportunity to compete in the first SEA Games.

"I have to work really hard to have the best results in the upcoming competitions, especially the national youth championships in June and the national championships in August," said Cường.

"Further, I want to secure a slot in the national team to participate in the SEA Games, my biggest dream that I have thought about since my early days with karate. The regional Games is a target that I look at and keep trying, even though it is full of hardships."

In addition to his own training, Cường also works as a personal trainer at a gym in Hà Nội, where he builds strength and guides others in fitness.

“I want to support young people, especially those who love martial arts. It’s one way I can help Vietnamese karate continue to grow,” he said.

“In my classes, I tell my students – and remind myself – not to be afraid of failure. What matters is having a clear goal, breaking it into smaller steps, and achieving them one by one.

“Discipline is essential, and learning never stops. Always see yourself as a half-full glass of water – ready to receive more,” he said. VNS