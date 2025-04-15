Hà Nội dominate National Team Tennis Championships 2025

Tennis

BẮC NINH — Hà Nội claimed the top position at the National Team Tennis Championships 2025, which concluded on Tuesday at the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park in Bắc Ninh Province.

The team secured two out of three gold medals available after eight days of intense competition.

In the women's team category, Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh, Nguyễn Thị Phương, Nguyễn Thị Thanh Loan, and Đàm Vũ Ngọc Trâm triumphed over Phan Diễm Quỳnh, Liên Ngô Chung Thiên Lam, Ngô Hồng Hạnh, and Lê Thảo Hân representing the Military team.

Nguyễn Đắc Tiến, Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh, and Đàm Vũ Ngọc Trâm triumphed in the mixed team category, defeating teammates Nguyễn Thị Phương, Bùi Hoàng Anh, and Nguyễn Thị Thanh Loan to claim the title.

The team also secured a bronze medal in the men's team event.

The Military team finished second with one gold and one silver medal, while Xuân Phúc-Ninh Bình took third place with one silver medal.

The annual tournament featured over 100 players from 12 teams, including leading hubs such as Hà Nội, HCM City, the Military, Becamex Bình Dương, Đà Nẵng, Vĩnh Phúc, and Hải Đăng Club.

The results of the National Team Tennis Championships 2025 will serve as the foundation for coaches to select national team members. These players will prepare for major upcoming events, including the International Tennis Federation Davis Cup Group III scheduled for July in Bắc Ninh and the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games set to take place in December in Thailand. VNS