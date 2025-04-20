Politics & Law
Home Sports

Aerobics athletes to defend World Cup title in Japan

April 20, 2025 - 16:54
Việt Nam is aiming for gold at the International Gymnastics Federation Suzuki World Cup 2025, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on April 26-27.
Việt Nam's team won the gold at the FIG World Cup in 2024. They will defend their title in this year's tournament on April 26-27. Photo courtesy of FIG

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is aiming for gold at the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Suzuki World Cup 2025, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, on April 26-27.

The national team have been practising intensively for weeks with all of its strongest athletes, including Nguyễn Chế Thanh, Phan Thế Gia Nam, Nguyễn Lan Phương, Hoàng Gia Bảo, Phan Thị Uyển Nhi, Nguyễn Phương Anh and Nguyễn Tất Việt.

They will take part in the men's and women's individual, mixed pair and group events at the Ota-City General Gymnasium.

Last year, Việt Nam took the gold in the group division and plan to at least defend the title this year, although there are several team member changes. The team also won silver at the 2024 world championships.

Athletes from 19 countries and regions will compete in this tournament, which is part of the FIG's annual international series. VNS

aerobics world cup defend title gold medal

Sports

IRONMAN Việt Nam returns for tenth anniversary

The 2025 IRONMAN will take place in Đà Nẵng on May 9-11, celebrating 10 years of IRONMAN. As the city celebrates its 50th anniversary, the race has been officially renamed IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng -- a tribute to the city that has defined the event’s legacy and inspired a new era of endurance sport in Việt Nam.

