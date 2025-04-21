Runners check in at Phú Thọ to celebrate Hùng King festival

Marathon
|Lê Văn Hương, winner of the Đền Hùng Marathon 2025. Photos of Việt Running
PHÚ THỌ — More than 4,000 runners took part in the Đền Hùng Marathon 2025 - the final activity to celebrate this year's Hùng King Death Anniversary on April 20 in Phú Thọ Province.
Lê Văn Hương and Nguyễn Thị Linh showed some exceptional pace to win the men's and women's 42km categories, respectively.
Hương finished his race in 2hr 36.59, leaving Trịnh Đình An (2:48.20) and Lê Hoàng Giang (2:49.45) far behind.
Linh clocked 3:09.22. She was followed by Hoàng Thị Điểm (3:23.34) and Đồng Thị Mộng Mơ (3:25.10).
|Almost of 4.000 runners took part in the Đền Hùng Marathon 2025.
Over the 21km distance, it was former SEA Games silver medalist Trần Văn Đảng and Trần Thị Hồng who took to the podium.
Sùng Páo and Chu Thị Hải Yến were champions of the 10km races, while Vũ Hải Toàn and Nguyễn Thị Kim Thu won golds in the 6km events.
Organisers also presented awards to the winners of each of the age groups and the two oldest runners in the full marathon class.
During two-day event, runners checked in at many historic landmarks.
|Oragnisers expect to welcome more runners in the upcoming editions.
On their race from the Hùng Kings Temple Historical Site to Việt Trì City, they ran along some unique courses passing through many areas with historical and spiritual relics and prominent tourist attractions in Phú Thọ, such as the Văn Lang Park, the Kén Rể Tower, the Hùng Vương Square and the Việt Trì Stadium.
Organisers are hopeful that those memorable experiences will encourage those runners to return next year and attract many more athletes from across the country in the years to come. VNS