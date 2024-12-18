Việt Nam to face strong rivals at world volleyball championships

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will take on tough rivals in Group G of the FIVB Women's World Championship 2025 after a draw conducted on December 17 in Bangkok, Thailand.

This year’s competition marks a major shift for the world championship. The tournament will now take place every two years and has expanded to include 32 teams, making it bigger and more competitive than ever.

Speaking at the event, Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong said: “We will try our utmost to support the organisation of the biggest-ever volleyball event in Thailand. Four host cities, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Nakhon Ratchasima, will try to provide the best facilities and service to all delegates and participating teams."

He noted: "During the competition, Thailand will share the 'Green Hearts Campaign', aimed to galvanise the public to join together and show decision makers that Thailand wants to see real and rapid action to tackle the climate and nature crisis."

"I’m confident that volleyball fans all over the world are looking forward to watching this prestigious championship. I wish all participating federations the best of luck and the best success in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in Thailand,” he concluded.

Attending the event, FIVB Executive Vice-President and AVC President Ramon Suzara said Thailand was a volleyball-loving nation, and when the world’s top volleyball teams are in the country for any world-class tournaments, they would always be overwhelmed with intense support from volleyball fans.

He said he was convinced that Thailand would be successful in hosting the 2025 competition.

The draw placed the teams into eight groups, with matches to be held from August 22 to September 7. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, beginning with the round of 16 in Bangkok.

Việt Nam are one of four teams playing at the world event for the first time, joining other newcomers Sweden, Slovenia and Slovakia.

The world No. 33 team, Việt Nam qualified for the world event as the fourth-best team at the Asian championships. Việt Nam will face No. 6 Poland, No. 12 Germany and No. 22 Kenya in Group G.

Poland are the clear favourites for the group's top spot. In addition to their high world ranking, the team have made some remarkable achievements.

The team participated in the World Championships 11 times, winning one silver and two bronze medals. In 2022, Poland finished seventh after reaching the quarter-finals. They also secured third place at the Volleyball Nations League in 2023 and 2024.

Their No. 1 star, the two-metre-tall Agnieszka Korneluk, is one of the best middle blockers in the world.

This tournament also marks the 18th time that Germany have taken part in the world championships. Their best result was fourth place in 1974 and 1986.

The team is well known for its strong defence that has denied many attempts from world-leading spikers.

The last team is the 10-time African champion, Kenya, famous for their physical strength.

Their star Sharon Chepchumba played for Hóa Chất Đức Giang Lào Cai Club and in the Vietnamese league in 2024, winning the Best Spiker award.

Việt Nam and Kenya drew 2-2 with each other in a friendly match in France in 2023.

"Việt Nam's meets with strong rivals in the group round are predictable, because we are among the lowest-ranking teams in the tournament," said coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt.

"Poland and Germany are very powerful, while it is our first time at the championships. I believe that it is an opportunity for my players to learn and grow match by match," he added.

"Hopefully they will not suffer a problem with mentality when fighting against such strong teams. I have made plans for personnel and tactics, hoping to have positive results, especially in the match with Kenya," said Kiệt.

Kiệt's trust is placed in his stars Trần Thị Thanh Thúy and Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền, who were recently headhunted by an international club.

Thúy, after ending her contract with the Turkish Kuzeyboru Sports Club, is moving to play in the Indonesian league for Gresik Petrokimia.

Meanwhile Tuyền is reportedly set to receive a tempting offer to play in South Korea. The 1.88m opposite spiker is No. 15 in the world, the highest-ranking player in Group G.

The Group G matches will be hosted in Phuket, while the quarter-finals, semi-finals and medal matches will take place in Bangkok. VNS