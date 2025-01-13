Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam to host AVC Women's Champions League 2025

January 13, 2025 - 11:10
Việt Nam has been selected to host the inaugural stage of the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League (SEA Women V.League) in the northern province of Ninh Bình later this year.
Việt Nam is set to host the Asian Volleyball Confederation for the ninth time. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women’s Champions League from April 20-27, the ninth time the nation has staged this prestigious tournament.

Vietnamese team Sport Centre 1 clinched the championship title in the 2023 regional tournament by defeating Thailand's Diamond Food 3-2 in the final. In 2024, LPB Ninh Bình finished as runners-up after losing to Japan's NEC Red Rockets.

The AVC Women's Champions League was first held in 2018, with the champion qualifying for the FIVB (International Volleyball Federation) Challenge Cup. Additionally, Việt Nam has been selected to host the inaugural stage of the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball League (SEA Women V.League) in the northern province of Ninh Bình later this year. — VNS

