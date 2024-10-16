Phong Phú Hà Nam defend women’s U19 title

Football

HÀ NAM — A 3-0 win over Sơn La has helped Phong Phú Hà Nam defend their U19 Football Championship title, with one game in hand.

Playing on Tuesday in Hà Nam Province, captain Lê Hồng Yêu opened the score just five minutes into the game. Young striker Vũ Thị Hoa and teammate Lưu Hoàng Vân netted one each from spot kicks in the second half.

With their seven wins and two draws, Phong Phú Hà Nam's unbeaten streak brought them 23 points and placed them on top of the rankings.

In the other match, Hà Nội beat Zantino Vĩnh Phúc 2-0 with goals by Đỗ Thị Ánh Mỹ and Lê Thị Trang in the second half. Hà Nội has 20 points and sits in second place.

The tournament ends October 19, with Phong Phú Hà Nam playing HCM City. In other fixtures, Hà Nội will meet Sơn La and Thái Nguyên T&T will play Zantino Vĩnh Phúc. VNS