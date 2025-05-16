Petanque players to compete in World Games 2025

Petanque

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have earned two more slots to compete in petanque at the World Games 2025 this August.

This is the first time that Vietnamese athletes have gained the chance to shine in this sport at this competition.

The selected players are Võ Minh Luân and Kim Thị Thu Thảo, who will compete in the men's and women's singles and mixed doubles.

Thảo and teammate Trịnh Thị Kim Thanh won a gold in the women's doubles event at the 2024 Asian Petanque Championships.

Luân and Thảo also won their own titles at the national championships in March.

Việt Nam have also won spots in the wushu sanda (combat) event, jujitsu, muay thai, billiards and kickboxing.

The World Games is organised every four years for non-Olympic sports. This year's edition will be held from August 7 to 17 in China. — VNS