Chinese Gu takes lead at Nomura Cup, Việt Nam second in team ranking

Golf

HẢI PHÒNG — Gu Liangliang was the only player to score a bogey-free first round, helping China fly high in the 30th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship golf tournament on Tuesday in Hải Phòng.

With a mature display of course management, the broad-shouldered 15 year old fired a near flawless three-under-par 69 at the Vinpearl Hải Phòng golf course on the first occasion since its 1963 inception that the Nomura Cup has been staged in Việt Nam.

The outstanding result placed Gu in the top spot for individuals, a ranking he shared with Australian Declan O’Donovan. It also put China into a one-stroke lead in the team standings.

“It was not easy conditions so I’m happy with how I played,” said Gu, one of China’s brightest teenage golfing talents, who was a member of the International Team at last month’s Junior Presidents Cup in Canada.

“I struggled a little with my irons, but drove the ball well and chipped and putted well, too,” said Gu, who raced out of the blocks with birdies at the second, sixth and seventh holes.

Second place on 143 is shared by New Zealand, Japan and hosts Việt Nam, for whom Nguyễn Anh Minh, the highest-rated player in the field at 84th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), posted a 71.

In joint fifth on even-par 144 are Chinese Taipei, Australia and Hong Kong (China) with India alone in eighth on 145.

For much of the day, O’Donovan, 743rd in the WAGR, led the way, charging to five-under through 13 holes. But the 21-year-old Sydneysider, who is making his international debut for Australia, dropped shots at 16 and 18.

Playing alongside O’Donovan in the first flight of the day were Minh and New Zealand’s Joshua Bai.

While Minh was frustrated to sign for a 71 after seeing his par-putt lip out at 17 and a presentable birdie opportunity slide by the hole at 18, he was consoled by the fact that he was one of only nine players to finish the opening round in the red, signifying a below-par score.

“The course is very challenging, with unfavourable weather conditions, but I tried to stay focused and patient," said Minh.

"Playing against strong opponents from other countries is a great experience, and I will continue to learn from them each round. Hopefully in the next few days, I will improve my form to bring better results to Việt Nam."

Another Vietnamese player, Hồ Anh Huy, scored three birdies but suffered three bogeys to earn an even par result for an individual top 10 position.

Huy said: "There is regret with my competition today, but I am pleased with the result. There are a few holes where I didn't get a good shot, but that's part of the game. The important thing is that I try to maintain my competitive spirit until the end. Hopefully in the next rounds, I will learn from experience and achieve better results."

Despite battling jet-lag and fatigue after a hectic recent schedule, Bai ended the day in joint third with Thai Teerawut Boonseeor, the APGC Junior Boys’ champion, and Jonathan Selvaraj of the United Arab Emirates on two under 70.

The biennial tournament, known as the Nomura Cup, hosts men's golf teams. This year's event will take place until October 18. It is held over four days with 18 holes of stroke play.

Results from the two players with the best score will be counted as the team's result in each round. The team with the best gross over 72 holes will lift the championship trophy. VNS