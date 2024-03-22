Athletes take part in handball club championship

Handball

HCM CITY — The National Handball Clubs Championships began on March 22 at the Lãnh Binh Thăng Gymnasium in HCM City.

A total of 120 coaches and athletes of four men's and four women's clubs from Hà Nội, Bình Định, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and the hosts take part in the event. The final will be on March 27.

"Handball is a sport that receives strong support from some localities," said Đào Đức Kiên, official of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam.

"The national clubs championship is the opening event of 2024.

"Later we will organise the National Handball Championship. Athletes' performance from these two tournaments will be key for us to select players for the national team which will compete in the international competitions."

This year, the Southeast Asian Handball Championship will be held in Thailand which will also host the 33rd SEA Games 2025 where handball is also an official sport.

Handball, an official sport of the Asian Games and a regular one at the SEA Games, has been also nominated as one of sports in the Pot 1 of the ninth National Sports Games in 2026 in HCM City. VNS