Vietnam FesTrival Bình Thuận to take place on March 22-24

BÌNH THUẬN — The second Vietnam FesTrival Bình Thuận is set to take place from March 22 to 24 in Bình Thuận Province.

The event is expected to draw 500 domestic and international athletes who will compete in two different categories. The first category features a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle and a 21.1km run and the second a 950m swim, a 45km cycle and a 10.55km run.

Following the success of the inaugural season, the event received extensive positive feedback from athletes and experts. This year, the organisers aim to deliver another professional tournament while also providing a festival-like atmosphere for athletes to meet, interact, and share their passion for the sport.

This large-scale sports activity is being held to commemorate the 49th anniversary of Bình Thuận Liberation Day, which falls on April 19, 1975 - April 19, 2024.

The tournament aims to showcase the scenic beauty of Bình Thuận to both local and international audiences, thereby supporting the province's goal of becoming a national marine sports centre. VNS