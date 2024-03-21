Society
Sports

Vietnam FesTrival Bình Thuận to take place on March 22-24

March 21, 2024 - 11:21
The first category features a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle and a 21.1km run and the second a 950m swim, a 45km cycle and a 10.55km run.

 

Athletes compete in the swimming category at the Vietnam FesTrival Bình Thuận last year. — Photo baobinhthuan.com.vn

BÌNH THUẬN — The second Vietnam FesTrival Bình Thuận is set to take place from March 22 to 24 in Bình Thuận Province.

The event is expected to draw 500 domestic and international athletes who will compete in two different categories. The first category features a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle and a 21.1km run and the second a 950m swim, a 45km cycle and a 10.55km run.

Following the success of the inaugural season, the event received extensive positive feedback from athletes and experts. This year, the organisers aim to deliver another professional tournament while also providing a festival-like atmosphere for athletes to meet, interact, and share their passion for the sport.

This large-scale sports activity is being held to commemorate the 49th anniversary of Bình Thuận Liberation Day, which falls on April 19, 1975 - April 19, 2024.

The tournament aims to showcase the scenic beauty of Bình Thuận to both local and international audiences, thereby supporting the province's goal of becoming a national marine sports centre. VNS

 

Vietnam FesTrival Bình Thuận Bình Thuận sport

see also

More on this story

Sports

Runners expecting to set PRs at Danang International Marathon

The stunning race, offering the chance to admire the dazzling beauty of the coastal city when dawn comes, is considered one of the three most beautiful marathons in Southeast Asia by Radisson Magazine and was ranked third out of the six most must-join marathons in Asia by Rad Seasons Magazine.
Sports

Be professional!

Clubs such as Hà Nội Police are on the right path to greatness, with investment and a star-studded line-up, but their fans' behaviour does not go well with the image the team is trying to portray.

