International photography festival opens in Bình Thuận

BÌNH THUẬN — The coastal province of Bình Thuận is hosting the second Việt Nam International Photography Festival (VIPF) as part of a range of activities during the 2023 National Tourism Year in the province.

The festival is organised by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial People’s Committee.

The event includes the Việt Nam Qua Ống Kính Nhiếp Ảnh Gia Quốc Tế (Việt Nam Through the Lens of International Photographers) exhibition, showcasing more than 200 photos taken by 61 Vietnamese photographers and artists from countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Canada, France and the US.

The photos highlight Việt Nam and the province’s landscapes, culture, lifestyle and people, which contribute to introducing the beauty of the country to local and international visitors.

Nguyễn Minh, deputy chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, hopes local and foreign photographers continue to discover the beauty of the country and the province to create more quality works to showcase at domestic and international exhibitions, so that tourists know more about Việt Nam and Bình Thuận.

The second Việt Nam Through the Lens of International Photographers exhibition received more than 2,252 entries from 147 professional and amateur photographers from 15 countries and territories from April 19 to July 15.

The organisers awarded 20 prizes for best photos, including 15 works by Vietnamese artists and five by foreign artists at the opening ceremony on October 20.

The exhibition is open until October 30 at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum of Bình Thuận Branch at 39 Trưng Nhị Street in Phan Thiết City.

In the framework of the festival, a workshop with the topic “Photography and Green Tourism” will be held.

The workshop focuses on the role of photography in promoting sustainable development and environment protection in the community.

The Việt Nam International Photography Festival was first held in 2021 in the northern province of Ninh Bình with the aim of developing the brand of Vietnamese photography.

The first Việt Nam Through the Lens of International Photographers exhibition received 1,567 entries from 98 professional and amateur photographers from 19 countries and territories. — VNS