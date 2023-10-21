Pristine landscape at VN’s largest reservoir

HÒA BÌNH — Hòa Bình reservoir, about 70km from Hà Nội, is the body of water created by the Hòa Bình Dam in Đà River – Việt Nam’s largest hydroelectric dam.

Stretching through several communes in five districts and Hòa Bình City, it is also the biggest reservoir in Southeast Asia.

Hundreds of hills and mountains that once dominated the area were swallowed by the rising water, except their summits that are now islands in the lake. That is why the lake has been dubbed "Terrestrial Hạ Long Bay in the Mountains”.

With its poetic, pristine landscape, along with rich culture of different ethnic groups living nearby, Hòa Bình Lake has been set by the provincial authority as a key tourism destination to develop the province’s tourism.

Visiting the lake, tourists not only can enjoy the picturesque scenery but also the tale of Thác Bờ Goddess who helped Emperor Lê Lợi to defeat foreign invaders in the 15th century as well as built up a better life for local Mường ethnic people. When she died, Emperor Lê Lợi asked local people to build a temple to worship her. The temple now is a very popular religious tourist destination for tourists.

Hòa Bình is also home of several ethnic groups including Mường, Thái, Tày, Dao, Mông, of which Mường is the largest community (64 per cent of provincial population).

Making the most of the rich yet diversified ethnic culture, the province has made efforts over the years to develop community-based tourism.

Several community-based tourism villages have been praised by tourists, such as the Ngòi Hamlet in Suối Hoa Commune, Tân Lạc District; Mỗ Hamlet in Bình Thanh Commune, Cao Phong District; Ké Hamlet in Hiền Lương Commune, and Đá Bia Hamlet in Tiền Phong Commune in Đà Bắc District.

In 2022, the province greeted about 3 million visitors, of which, 100,000 were foreigners. The total revenue from tourism reach VNĐ3.1 trillion (about US$125 million). — VNS