“Italian Seoul” culinary extravaganza at Da Vittorio Saigon

HCM CITY — Two of the world’s most popular cuisines, Italian and Korean, will come together for a unique culinary event to take place this October at Da Vittorio Saigon.

Scheduled for Tuesday, October 24, the 'Italian Seoul' culinary extravaganza is set to be an unforgettable evening of a culinary meeting of minds that will leave attendees craving for more.

The star of the night is Michelin-starred Chef Louis Han, whose culinary expertise is celebrated worldwide. Joining Chef Han in this extraordinary collaboration is Da Vittorio Saigon's Executive Chef Matteo Fontana.

Together, these two culinary maestros will craft a dining experience that transcends boundaries, offering a tantalizing blend of ingredients, techniques, and traditions.

Priced at VNĐ3,588,000++, the six-course menu offers gastronomic delights such as duck leg, gochujang glaze, rice cake, and perilla; smoked kampachi fish, ssam and burnt leek; somyeon buckwheat, scallop, and white kimchi; white truffle, homemade tagliolini, butter, and parmesan; lobster, doenjang butter, zucchini, and cabbage mandu; NZ coastal lamb two ways (loin roll and slow cooked shoulder), morel mushroom, spinach sponge; and charcoal Jujube and multigrain.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Seoul, South Korea, Chef Han's culinary journey began at the prestigious Marco Polo restaurant in Seoul, where he had the privilege of working with renowned chefs such as Joan Roca and Alain Passard. His culinary adventures then took him to the award-winning Italian fine-dining restaurant Circo in Abu Dhabi.

Chef Han's multicultural culinary journey continued as he worked as a Sous Chef at Mosu, a trendsetting three-Michelin-star restaurant in Seoul. His experiences abroad and his deep understanding of Korean seasonal produce culminated in the opening of his inaugural restaurant NAE:UM, which is known for its contemporary Seoul cuisine.

A Milan native, Chef Fontana brings a wealth of experience to the table, having honed his craft under the guidance of numerous Michelin-starred chefs in Italy. Chef Fontana's journey led him to the three-Michelin-star Da Vittorio flagship restaurant in Bergamo, Italy, where he trained under Chef Chicco and Chef Bobo Cerea to prepare for the opening of the brand's new HCM City establishment.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to savour the flavours of 'Italian Seoul' and get ready to embark on a culinary journey that blends the best of Italian and Korean cuisines, brought to you by two culinary visionaries.

Also this October, the Italian fine dining restaurant Da Vittorio Saigon is offering an exclusive menu featuring the sought-after ‘white truffle’ - the white diamond of the culinary world - prepared by the talented chef Matteo Fontana.

While all truffles are deeply valued, the Alba white truffle (a particular species called tuber magnatum) is the most desired for its unforgettable flavour.

Priced at VNĐ8,988,000++., the white truffle is served until January 2024. It features such incredible dishes as potato and mushroom cappuccino with mini savoury croissant; poached Canadian lobster, Swiss chard, and cauliflower beurre blanc; wagyu beef “Rossini” style, foie gras, and Port wine sauce; or Plin ravioli, Taleggio cheese, toasted hazelnut, and pumpkin espuma.

Da Vittorio Saigon is located on Level 1 & B1 of the Times Square Building, 22-36 Nguyễn Huệ and 57-69F Đồng Khởi Streets in HCM City’s District 1. For reservations, call +84 (0) 28 38236688 or visit https://www.thereveriesaigon.com/special-offers/italian-seoul-a-culinary-extravaganza/. — VNS