Pure happiness

Building playgrounds, painting school walls or repairing facilities for children are the actions of one group of young people to improve the learning environment for students in disadvantaged areas. Over five years at five different school locations, the group is proud to bring happiness and create a better learning environment for children
HCM City’s Theatre Exhibition Hall is organising talk shows, forums and exhibitions targeted at young people to learn more about cải lương (reformed opera)-- a 100-year-old traditional genre of southern theatre.
No one in the village knows when the duck came into being, but locals call it 'stream duck' because these ducks are able to find food in the stream so they are highly resistant to diseases, said Tân. The duck is sold in many provinces and cities, bringing stable monthly income for many local households.