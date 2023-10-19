Gia Lai's festival to promote VN cultural heritage

GIA LAI – The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai will host a festival to honour Vietnamese cultural heritage on October 20-22.

2023 Cultural Heritage Day aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage preservation of ethnic minorities in the region, as well as introduce heritages from other regions to the visitors.

The event will attract hundreds of artisans and performers in different fields from five Tây Nguyên provinces and HCM City.

The artists will share knowledge and performances of gong culture, named a Masterpiece of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity in 2005, and tài tử music, a traditional music genre of the South recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013

They will also introduce the then practices of Tày, Nùng, and Thái people in Việt Nam, which were recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2019.

They will offer folk music shows by traditional musical instruments, sạp dance (or Cheraw dance, a traditional dance with bamboo), and water puppetry as well.

Meanwhile, visitors will have the opportunity to play folk games, experience rattan and brocade weaving, and enjoy tea ceremonies, calligraphy art and local food.

In addition, the festival will include an exhibition of HCM City’s cultural heritage organised by the HCM City Museum.

The province will launch a painting exhibition themed “Về Miền Đất Đỏ” (Back to Basalt Land) by local female painters to celebrate Việt Nam Women’s Day on October 20.

The festival will open to the public at Gia Lai Museum in Pleiku City. – VNS



