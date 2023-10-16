Preserving the cultural beauty of Xa Phó people

Even though he is more than 90 years old, former teacher Đào Quang Huy is still working hard to bring knowledge to those who wish to learn. His efforts have now resulted in a library for everyone in his commune.
The exhibition, held by Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre in collaboration with Quảng Bình Club, and photographer Colonel Trần Hồng, introduces to visitors 30 large photos of General Giáp.
Speaking about her motivation to run the club, Bình recalled her childhood when she learned Dao embroidery techniques from her mother and grandmother. At age 14, Bình said she could sew and embroider on her own dresses.
This marks the inaugural occasion for the Japanese-styled resort to host such a prominent segment of the Miss Grand International pageant, set against the backdrop of its magnificent beachfront location and top-tier hospitality.
The solo exhibition aims to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Thăng Long Gallery, one of the prominent and long-standing art venues in the city. It also aims to honour the artist who has overcome numerous challenges in life to remain loyal to his own artistic beliefs.