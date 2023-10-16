Cải lương guru honoured as People's Artist

HCM CITY — Theatre actor, director and producer Thanh Điền was recently awarded the title People’s Artist by the Prime Minister in recognition of his great contribution to cải lương (reformed opera), a 100-year-old traditional theatre genre of the southern region.

Điền is among 18 talented and veteran artists in music and theatre of HCM City to be honoured this year.

The veteran has had a 45-year-long career in cải lương, working on many art projects and performing in 300 plays, videos and movies.

He now works as a lecturer at Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre and HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography.

He is a founder of the long-term project 100 Năm Sân Khấu Cải Lương (A Hundred Years of Cải Lương Theatre).

The project began in 2019 and offers TV shows featuring the history of cải lương, and songs and plays performed by veteran and young artists.

The life and career of pioneers, such as late People’s Artists Út Trà Ôn, Minh Cảnh and Diệp Lang, are also featured.

The shows also include famous extracts from historical plays staged in the 1950s and 1970s.

His project has received support from the city’s Theatre Artists’ Association and Hồ Chí Minh Television (HTV), as well as many young and veteran performers from the city and southern provinces.

“I will work until my last breath to expand cải lương among young people,” said 77-year-old Điền. “I hope my work will help fans to learn the history and development of Vietnamese theatre."

Điền is working with his partner, young producer Gia Bảo, to rewrite and direct new shows mixed with cải lương and bolero, a genre of slow-tempo Latin music.

Their productions are released on YouTube and are targeted to young audiences.

Born to a traditional family in the Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang, Điền began his career at an early age.

During his stage debut for the Trường Xuân Troupe in Long Xuyên in 1959, he bowled over the audience with his voice, looks and performance.

His strong and melodic voice and stage presence helped Điền leave an indelible mark on the art, enabling him to use his popularity to promote the art form.

In 1974, he established his own troupe, Xuân Liên Hoa, which attracted young talents, including late Meritorious Artist Thanh Kim Huệ, who later became his wife.

Điền has won several top prizes at theatre festivals and contests, including two gold prizes for best actor and best director at the 1990 National Professional Theatre Festival in Hà Nội and 2003 National Television Festival in HCM City.

“Điền’s devotion to cải lương is invaluable,” said theatre critic Thanh Hiệp of HCM City Theatre Artists’ Association. — VNS