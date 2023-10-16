Understanding the menstrual cycle

Dr. Olga Sambolska*

The menstrual cycle is a natural process that occurs in the female body, and it plays a critical role in reproductive health. This cycle is regulated by hormones and involves the development of ovarian eggs and the preparation of the uterus for possible pregnancy. In one word, the menstrual cycle is a "mirror" of female fertility.

A typical menstrual cycle lasts around 28 days, but it can vary from 21 to 35 days. During the cycle, the woman experiences uterine bleeding for up to seven days. The amount of blood lost during this time is typically around 40-60ml. However, heavy or prolonged bleeding can lead to anemia and other related complications.

It is important for a woman to have a regular menstrual cycle, with the same bleeding patterns and number of days between periods. Irregular menstrual cycles can indicate underlying medical conditions such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), thyroid dysfunction, premature ovarian failure, or pre-menopause. Stress, anxiety, night shift work, extreme dieting, or excessive exercise can also cause menstrual irregularities. Delayed periods can also be a sign of pregnancy.

Bleeding or spotting between periods, before or after periods, or after intercourse should be alarming, as they can indicate hormonal imbalances or the presence of medical conditions such as infections, cervical or endometrial polyps, endometriosis, cervical or uterine cancer, or even blood disorders. Any kind of bleeding during pregnancy is also not normal and it is essential to discuss any spotting with your healthcare provider to determine the cause and appropriate treatment.

Abnormal bleeding, including heavy or prolonged bleeding, is also a cause for concern. Menorrhagia is the medical term for heavy bleeding during menstruation. Unscheduled irregular uterine bleeding called metrorrhagia. In summary, if you have heavy menstrual bleeding, irregular bleeding or intermenstrual spotting or frequent menses you should seek a doctor's advice.

In addition to abnormal bleeding, women may experience other symptoms during their menstrual cycle, such as mood changes, headaches, and breast tenderness. This condition is called premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and it is caused by hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle. While these symptoms can be unpleasant, they are usually not a cause for concern. However, if they are severe or interfere with daily life, it is important to discuss them with a healthcare provider.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) affects up to 75 per cent of women during their reproductive years, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe. Common symptoms include mood swings, anxiety, irritability, depression, fatigue, bloating, breast tenderness and acne. While the exact cause of PMS is unknown, it is thought to be related to the fluctuation of hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone, during the menstrual cycle.

Women can manage their menstrual cycle by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, such as eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, and managing stress levels. They can also track their menstrual cycle using a calendar or period-tracking app, which can help predict the next period, identify menstrual cycle abnormalities, and monitor ovulation for fertility purposes. Birth control pills and hormonal IUDs can also help regulate hormones and ensure a regular cycle.

It is important for women to discuss any concerns they have about their menstrual cycle with their healthcare provider. This includes changes in their cycle, abnormal bleeding, spotting or PMS symptoms. A healthcare provider can help diagnose any underlying medical conditions and provide appropriate treatment.

In conclusion, the menstrual cycle is a crucial aspect of reproductive health. Women who have concerns about their menstrual cycle should seek medical advice from their family doctor or gynecologist. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle and tracking their menstrual cycle, women can ensure their overall health and well-being. Early detection and treatment of menstrual cycle abnormalities can help prevent complications and ensure optimal reproductive health.

*Dr. Olga Sambolska graduated from Lviv National Medical University in 1996 and commenced her medical career at the Volyn Regional Maternity Hospital in Ukraine. Since 1998 she has been a registered obstetrics and gynecology doctor, providing healthcare to women in relation to pregnancy, birth control, menopausal issues, contraception, menstrual cycle diseases and sexually transmitted diseases. She is fluent in Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and English.

