New rice celebration

In late autumn, Thái ethnic people in Phong Thổ Commune in northern province of Lai Châu host their new harvest celebration festival. It attracts not only locals but also visitors to join the fun games and learn about distinctive Thái culture.
One of the near-centennial giants of Việt Nam's Revolutionary music, Chu Minh's philosophical viewpoints dramatically influenced the people's fight for independence and the country's reunification. In Chu Minh's work, he used western methods to portray the oriental soul.
HCM City’s Theatre Exhibition Hall is organising talk shows, forums and exhibitions targeted at young people to learn more about cải lương (reformed opera)-- a 100-year-old traditional genre of southern theatre.