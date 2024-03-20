Race of the Francophonie to bring sport and cultural activities to the capital

Running

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 Course de la Francophonie (Race of the Francophonie), a large sport event for the French speaking community, will be held on March 24 in Hà Nội.

In the second season, more than 1,800 runners will compete in three distance categories of 2.5km, 5km and 10km, all starting at the main gate of Thống Nhất Park and running around Thiền Quang Lake.

As many as 37 prizes will be delivered to male and female champions of each distance, older and younger athletes of each distance, the earliest registration group and the largest registration group.

The event is jointly organised by the Francophone University Agency (AUF), the Embassy of France to Việt Nam and the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF).

As one of the activities to celebrate Francophone month, the event aims to highlight the vitality of the Francophone community in Việt Nam; create a playground to strengthen the cohesion of the Francophone community; build up the core values of solidarity, compassion and sharing ​in the community; and contribute to achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

Each season, the organising committee will select a theme that corresponds to the sustainable development goals and values ​​of the community. This year, the United Nations sustainable development goal No 3 "For a healthy life and happiness for communities of all ages" has been chosen.

Entitled "Ensemble", the Francophonie Run 2024, through its diverse activities, is expected to become a meeting place to promote good health and joy of life for the community in many forms.

The run aims to increase awareness about the importance of physical activity to maintain a healthy life, prevent disease, and encourage a balanced lifestyle.

It also honours sporting values ​​around the world as in 2024, France will host the Olympics -- a global event without any language and cultural barriers.

Organisers said Olympic values ​​such as team spirit, fairness and striving to surpass oneself will be harmoniously combined with Francophone values. Sports activities not only bring health benefits but also play an important role in building social relationships.

The organisers wish to honour the intersection of cultural and sports values, that help people overcome all barriers of language and age, enhancing the "joy of living" and development of each individual.

In terms of mentality, the event aims to lift awareness of the importance of educational and working environment for the health and development of each individual, promoting the comprehensive development of the young generation.

Participants will have opportunities to study French, access internships, scholarships, student exchanges, short-term language courses and training programmes from Francophone educational establishments in Hà Nội.

This “Joy of Life” theme extends to work and social relationships.

At the event, Francophone businesses will introduce job opportunities in French while Francophone embassies and organisations will give participants the opportunity to expand their understanding of the Francophone community around the world, explore and exchange cultures, and contribute to personal development in community relationships.

Other activities on March 24 include cultural exhibitions and art performances of kindergartens, schools and universities teaching French and in French, as well as French organisations, embassies and businesses.

More information about the annual run can be found at facebook.com/coursefrancophonie. — VNS