Việt Nam ready to overcome Indonesian challenge at World Cup qualifier

Football

HÀ NỘI — Philippe Troussier believes his side will be successful while his players want a win to celebrate their coach's birthday when Việt Nam clashes with Indonesia on March 21 during the FIFA World Cup 2026's second qualification.

It will be a tough match for Việt Nam against arch-rival Indonesia at the hosts' 80,000-seat Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

“It is a key match that will strongly affect our place in this tournament," said Troussier at a press briefing on March 20.

Việt Nam is currently placed second in Group F with three points while Indonesia is at the bottom with one point.

Results of their two matches on March 21 and 26 will decide if they qualify for the next stage.

"Currently we have two points more than Indonesia, however, they will play their last three matches at home, while Viêt Nam has two. However, my players are ready," he said.

The Frenchman said he has worked with Vietnamese players for about one year, enough time for them to understand his football style and earn experience through competition.

In the recent Asian Cup 2023, the team did not have the expected result, losing 1-0, but they learnt a lot and showed their positive points.

“In the second half of that match, my players performed better. I remind them to maintain that performance," he said. "My players are confident. We will play well in this rematch. With careful preparation, I believe we will create surprises with beautiful moments. It will be a big challenge for us but my players are warriors and we love to overcome challenges."

Attending the briefing, midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức said it was an important match for both sides. The Vietnamese team practised with determination and hopes to play a good game.

Đức was not included in Việt Nam's line-up at the recent Asian Cup because of injury. He is excited to join the team again.

"I watched Việt Nam's matches and believe that we had remarkable performances. Now I am back and if Troussier believes in me I am ready to hunt for a win," Đức said. "Tomorrow (March 21) is his birthday. We want a good result as a gift for him."

On the other side, Shin Tae-yong’s side will be aiming for another positive result at the cavernous setting of Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

“Overall the players are in good condition, including those who arrived from Europe. Since we managed to beat them in the Asian Cup, I’m sure they are eager to reverse the result," Shin said. “However, playing in front of our own fans, we have to be confident of a win." VNS