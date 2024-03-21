Star-studded squads announced for Việt Nam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2024

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Squads of the Việt Nam-Singapore Alliance Cup 2024 have been announced for the March 27-29 tournament at the Legend Danang Golf Resort in Đà Nẵng City.

On the host side, Ngô Đình Diệm, General Secretary of the Ngô Family Golf Club, is the captain, supported by deputies Bạch Cường Khang and Trần Lê Duy Nhất.

Khang is the Việt Nam Golf Association's Deputy General Secretary, and Chairman of the National Golf Referee Council. He is an experienced golf expert who has accompanied the national team through a number of SEA Games, Asian Games, Putracup, and Asia-Pacific events for years.

Nhất is known as the first and No. 1 pro player of Việt Nam. Playing golf since 12, Nhất became a member of the national team at age 16 and switched to be a pro at 19. He won titles at VPG BRG King Island 2018, VPG Matchplay Championship 2018, FLC Vietnam Masters 2019 and Lexus Challenge 2019. The 35-year-old made a big impact when he won the prestigious Asian Development Tour's Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament 2015.

The Vietnamese team also features top national competitors such as rising star Nguyễn Anh Minh, the best amateur player of the Lexus Challenge 2024 which wrapped up last week in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu. The teenager has collected titles from the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters 2023 and Faldo Series Asia, and silver and bronze medals at the SEA Games.

Nguyễn Hữu Quyết is also a star as he was winner of the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters 2022, placed in the top three at the national championship 2022 and was a silver medalist at the Nam A Bank Vietnam Masters 2023.

Đỗ Hồng Giang, champion of the FLC Vietnam Masters 2020 and National Sports Games 2022 and Phạm Minh Đức, first runner-up of the Vietnam Masters 2017 and Australian Golf Association's international member in 2022, are also on the team.

Rounding out the team are Doãn Văn Định, Đoàn Văn Nam, Đinh Song Hài, Đào Văn Hoàn, Trần Văn Hoàng, Hà Ngọc Hoàng Lộc and Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt.

On the visiting side, captain Mardan Mamat has had 30 years as a pro golfer and won the OSIM Singapore Masters 2006 and Dynasty Cup 2005 team event. He is the first Singaporean player to take part in world oldest tournament, The Open Championship, in 1997.

James Leow secured gold at the SEA Games 2019 and Thunderbird Collegiate and Pacific Coast Amateur in 2022. Wearing the jersey of the Team International, he took the Palmer Cup in 2022.

Koh Dengshan is considered the best player of Singapore. His best world ranking was No. 744 after a win at the PGM Langkawi Championship 2014. He is currently a member of the Asian Tour and Asian Development Tour.

Other members are Gregory Foo, Abdul Hadi, Marc Kawasoe, Vikkash Babu, Choo Tzehuang, Zaw Moe, Marc Ong, Mitchell Slorach, Joshua Chambers Yap, Nicklaus Chiam and Gary Kwek Ah Tiong.

The Việt Nam - Singapore Alliance Cup is one of the activities celebrating the 51 years (1973-2024) of cooperation and development between the two countries, which has become increasingly reliable and sustainable.

Beyond economic, cultural and social cooperation and development, both countries frequently engage in sports exchanges. The Alliance Cup bridges the gap between the two nations in golf.

The tournament in its second edition will follow a team match-play format with Fourball, Foursomes, and Singles Matches. The team with the highest points accumulated throughout the matches will be crowned the overall winner.

Golfers will have the opportunity to interact, learn, and compete together, fostering unity and friendship in the golfing community.

The tournament's message also signifies the commitment of both nations to develop golf tourism and build a strong, cohesive golfing community.

After the Cup, participants will take part in a city tour visiting famous destinations such as Hội An Ancient Town and Bà Nà Hills where local specialties and cultural experiences will be introduced to both host and visiting golfers. VNS