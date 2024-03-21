Society
Home Sports

Asian shuttlecock kicking event to land in Việt Nam in August

March 21, 2024 - 13:22
Shuttlecock Kicking

The Vietnamese team at the Asian Shuttlecock Championship 2023. This year;s tournament will be held in Huế City in August. VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam will be host of the Asian Shuttlecock Kicking Championship 2024 in August.

"This year, we have earned the right to host the tournament," said Mạc Xuân Tùng, general secretary of the Việt Nam Shuttlecock Federation.

"It will take place in Huế and will compete against the strongest rivals who are at world level.

"Playing at home, Vietnamese teams will receive strong support of local fans and we hope they will achieve high results."

A tournament takes place from March 20-28 featuring 250 athletes hunting for medals in nine categories for men and women.

The top players will be picked for the national team to take part in the Asian championship.

Last year, nine countries and regions took part in the competition. Việt Nam successfully topped the overall rankings with six titles in the men's and women's singles and doubles, mixed doubles and men's team events. VNS


 

 

shuttlecock national championship Asian championship

Sports

