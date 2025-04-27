Young Vietnamese weightlifters hoping for golds from world junior champs

Weightlifting

HÀ NỘI — Nine young talented athletes of Việt Nam will compete in the IWF World Youth and Junior Championships which will be held in Peru.

"It is a team of high quality athletes. Some of them are really full of potential, ready to develop well in the near future," said Nguyễn Huy Hùng who is the representative of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Weightlifting Department.

The most notable faces are defending champion K’Dương of the men's 55kg and K'Hoài, winner of the Asian Youth and Junior Championships' women's 45kg last year

The team leave for Lima on April 27, with the competitions across men's and women's ten weight classes each beginning on April 30 and ending five days later.

Athletes are being asked to aim for a top three finish in each of their disciplines. VNS