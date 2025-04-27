Politics & Law
Home Sports

Young Vietnamese weightlifters hoping for golds from world junior champs

April 27, 2025 - 17:13
Nine young talented athletes of Việt Nam will compete in the IWF World Youth and Junior Championships to be held in Lima, Peru.

Weightlifting 

K’Dương is expected to win Việt Nam a gold in the IWF World Youth and Junior Championships 2025 to be held in Lima, Peru. VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Nine young talented athletes of Việt Nam will compete in the IWF World Youth and Junior Championships which will be held in Peru.

"It is a team of high quality athletes. Some of them are really full of potential, ready to develop well in the near future," said Nguyễn Huy Hùng who is the representative of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Weightlifting Department.

The most notable faces are defending champion K’Dương of the men's 55kg and K'Hoài, winner of the Asian Youth and Junior Championships' women's 45kg last year

The team leave for Lima on April 27, with the competitions across men's and women's ten weight classes each beginning on April 30 and ending five days later. 

Athletes are being asked to aim for a top three finish in each of their disciplines. VNS

weightlifting IWF World Youth Championship

Sports

Zan Nguyễn commits to Vietnamese football

In addition to learning Vietnamese, Zan's family and HCM City FC are working on his application for Vietnamese citizenship. He expressed that wearing the Vietnamese national team jersey is his biggest dream.

