HCM City Party official meets with Bulgarian President

HCM CITY — Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Nên on Wednesday held a meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Lương Cường.

Nên highlighted the significance of Radev’s trip to HCM City as serving as a great source of inspiration for the southern metropolis to effectively implement the Việt Nam-Bulgaria Joint Statement.

According to Nên, for nearly 75 years, the traditional friendship, political trust, and cooperation between Việt Nam and Bulgaria have developed extremely well. The Vietnamese Government and people always remember the tremendous support and assistance from international friends, including Bulgaria, to the country in its struggle for national independence in the past as well as national construction efforts at present.

HCM City is eager to strengthen cooperation with Bulgarian partners, and honoured to be chosen as the host for the Việt Nam-Bulgaria Business Forum, Nên said, adding that this will be an important opportunity for businesses from the two sides to meet, exchange information, and explore potential cooperation opportunities.

He stressed that the municipal authorities will vigorously implement the joint declaration, as well as the proposed cooperation areas between HCM City and Bulgaria’s Sofia capital city. He expressed his hope that Radev will facilitate and promote cooperation between the two cities.

For his part, Radev said he was impressed by HCM City’s dynamism and economic development potential, expressing his belief that his trip to the city will produce positive results, contributing to the bilateral cooperation.

The Bulgarian leader affirmed that his country always values Việt Nam’s strong economic development, treasures the traditional friendship with Việt Nam, and considers the nation its leading partner in Southeast Asia.

Bulgaria hopes to step up economic cooperation with Việt Nam, particularly in transportation, logistics, machinery and automobile manufacturing, shipbuilding, education - training, and agriculture, he stated.

After their meeting, Nên and Radev took part in the exchange of a Letter of Cooperation between HCM City and Sofia.

During his stay in HCM City, Radev attended the Vietnam-Bulgaria Business Forum, met with representatives of the Việt Nam-Bulgaria Friendship Association of HCM City, and toured some local scenic attractions. — VNS