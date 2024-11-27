Việt Nam affirms support for Palestine's just cause

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Lương Cường has sent messages to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, Chairman of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People Cheikh Niang, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People which was held on November 26.

In his messages, the State leader reaffirmed Việt Nam’s strong support for and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for independence and freedom, given the fact that escalating conflicts have claimed tens of thousands of lives, injured hundreds of thousands, and left homes in ruins.

President Cường reiterated Việt Nam's consistent stance on resolving the Palestinian issue through peaceful measures based on respect for international law and relevant UN resolutions and ensuring the legitimate rights of all parties involved, particularly the Palestinian people's inalienable rights, including their right to establish an independent and sovereign state that coexists peacefully and securely alongside the State of Israel.

Việt Nam stands ready to join international efforts to foster dialogue, reconciliation, and humanitarian assistance for people in conflict areas, thus contributing to peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.

The Permanent Mission of Việt Nam to the UN also attended a ceremony held in New York on Tuesday to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People (November 29). — VNS