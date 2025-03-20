General Secretary Tô Lâm: Youth to uphold friendship traditions, shape brighter future for Việt Nam-China ties

HÀ NỘI — The programme 'Meeting of Vietnamese and Chinese Students across Generations' was held on Thursday at the Việt Nam-China Friendship Palace in Hà Nội to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and marked the Việt Nam-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2025.

Present at the event were current and former Party and State leaders, along with representatives from various ministries and agencies. From the Chinese side are Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary He Wei, his wife, friendship dignitaries, and approximately 800 delegates. These included multiple generations of students from both nations, who have witnessed and contributed to the development of bilateral relations, alongside younger representatives symbolising the future of Việt Nam-China ties.

Participants shared emotional reflections and cherished memories from their experiences studying and working in both countries, expressing strong optimism and confidence about the continued strengthening and bright future of the relationship.

Chinese Ambassador He Wei underscored the continuous positive growth and significant accomplishments in Việt Nam-China relations, highlighted by historical exchanges between the countries’ top leaders. Notably, following the successful official visit by General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng to China in October 2022, Chinese General Secretary and President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Việt Nam in December 2023. This visit reaffirmed mutual commitments to deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and establish a strategically significant Việt Nam-China Community of Shared Future.

In August 2024, during General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s visit to China, both nations issued a Joint Declaration to further strengthen their partnership.

The Chinese Ambassador emphasised comprehensive bilateral cooperation across political, governmental, legislative and local channels, as well as robust defence and security cooperation and significant growth in trade, investment, and tourism. He expressed confidence that the youth would continue playing a pivotal role in nurturing Việt Nam-China relations, transforming the "sapling of friendship" into a "forest of friendship."

In his keynote speech, General Secretary Tô Lâm praised the programme’s importance in reaffirming friendship and showcasing the significant role of students in realising the visions of their respective parties and nations.

Reflecting on historical revolutionary ties, General Secretary Tô Lâm acknowledged the immense contributions of past leaders, notably President Hồ Chí Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong, who established the foundation for the profound 'Việt Nam-China friendship, both comrades and brothers'. He highlighted enduring mutual support, particularly thanking China for facilitating Vietnamese officials and students who later contributed substantially to Việt Nam's national development and bilateral relations.

General Secretary Tô Lâm reiterated that stable, sustainable and long-term development in Việt Nam-China relations aligns with the fundamental interests and aspirations of both peoples. He confirmed Việt Nam’s consistent prioritisation of its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, aiming to build a Community of Shared Future for mutual prosperity and global peace.

He commended young people from both countries as effective "youth cultural ambassadors," essential to maintaining vibrant and sustainable bilateral relations. He emphasised the youth’s duty to inherit and strengthen friendship traditions, shaping a dynamic future for Việt Nam-China relations.

General Secretary Tô Lâm advised the youth to enhance their understanding of the deep historical and strategic significance of bilateral ties, encouraging excellence in science and technology to support national industrialisation and modernisation. He urged Vietnamese students to fully exploit educational opportunities in China to learn from its rich culture, technological advancements and socio-economic successes. Similarly, he encouraged Chinese youth to explore Vietnamese culture, language and business opportunities.

The General Secretary called on relevant organisations to innovate youth education regarding historical friendship and shared achievements. He advocated expanding practical cooperation in cultural and educational exchanges and enhancing youth interaction programmes during the Việt Nam-China People-to-People Exchange Year 2025. Additionally, he promoted stronger youth collaboration within international forums and suggested leveraging historical revolutionary sites for mutual educational experiences.

Prior to addressing the gathering, General Secretary Tô Lâm joined Party and State leaders and the Chinese Ambassador in viewing a photo exhibition celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties and participated in planting a symbolic 'Việt Nam-China Friendship' tree, entrusting future generations with sustaining the enduring relationship. — VNS