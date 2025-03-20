US-funded projects to address post-war consequences in central province Quảng Trị resumed

QUẢNG TRỊ — Several US-funded projects in the central province of Quảng Trị have resumed after being suspended earlier this year for evaluation and review, according to a representative from the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs.

They include the Restoring the Environment and Neutralising the Effects of War (RENEW) Project funded through Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA/Norway) with over US$9.7 million; the Survey and Clearance of Unexploded Ordnance to Reduce Hazards and Support Socio-Economic Development in Quảng Trị Province 2021-25 Project funded through PeaceTrees Vietnam (PTVN) with over $14.5 million, the capacity building for the Quảng Trị provincial Mine Action Centre for the 2022-25 period with a budget of $1.4 million, funded through the NPA/Norway.

A project on improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities in areas heavily sprayed with Agent Orange for the 2021-26 period using non-refundable ODA funds from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is also back in operation. This project is implemented in eight provinces of Việt Nam, including Quảng Trị with funding of more than $5.6 million.

Previously, the US government required foreign non-governmental organisations receiving its funding, including the US Department of State and the USAID, to suspend activities for 90 days, starting January 25, 2025, for evaluation and review.

This decision affected key projects related to surveying and clearing unexploded ordnance in the locality financed by the US Department of State through organisations such as the Mines Advisory Group, NPA, and PTVN.

These projects play a crucial role in post-war recovery efforts in the province, addressing landmine contamination, enabling land clearance for livelihood development, and ensuring community safety.

Quảng Trị Province has approximately 62,000 ha contaminated with cluster munitions. Over 37,000 ha have been cleared, with more than 830,000 bombs and other unexploded ordnance safely removed. For more than 20 years, US-funded NGOs have been highly effective in mine clearance efforts in the province. — VNA/VNS