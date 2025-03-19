Senior Party official receives Chinese ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Nguyễn Trọng Nghĩa hosted a reception for Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

While highlighted the history of Việt Nam-China relations, Nghĩa stated that the Vietnamese Party and State always consider strengthening relations with China a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations.

He held that bilateral political and diplomatic relations have maintained a positive development trend and continued to be strengthened, with high-level exchanges and meetings playing a strategic guiding role in fostering a stable, healthy, and increasingly effective Việt Nam-China relationship.

The official recalled the visits by Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping to Việt Nam in December 2023, and by Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm to China in August 2024, noting that these trips marked important milestones in bilateral relations.

Nghĩa expressed his hope that the two countries will further promote people-to-people exchanges, strengthen friendly relations between political organisations, expand interactions between border localities, and boost tourism cooperation, thus fostering mutual understanding and friendship between their people, and boosting socio-economic development.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador expressed his gratitude to Party and State leaders of Việt Nam, as well as Nghĩa personally, for their special commitment to strengthening the Việt Nam-China relations.

He noted that the friendship between the two Parties and countries has continued to be reinforced through high-level visits, phone talks, and frequent meetings between their leaders.

Discussing cooperation in information, education and mass mobilisation between the two Parties and countries, Nghia suggested increasing high-level exchanges and meetings in a flexible manner. He underlined the need to set an appropriate direction for the stable and healthy development of bilateral relations; and effectively manage and control differences, thus helping to maintain peace, stability, and development in the region.

The two sides should enhance the sharing of experiences, theories, and best practices related to Party building, safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation in cyberspace, managing and guiding press agencies; as well as promoting the friendship and collaboration between press agencies of the two countries, the host said.

Regarding the signed programmes, joint statements, and agreements, including those in the fields of information, education and mass mobilisation, the two sides agreed to collaborate in effectively implementing the cooperation agreement between the two Parties in the coming time. — VNA/VNS