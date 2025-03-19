Comprehensive solutions needed for Quảng Ninh’s sustainable growth: State President

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường chaired a conference in the northeastern coastal province of Quảng Ninh on 19 March, which finalised a 2025 draft inspection report on the performance of the provincial Party Committee’s Standing Board.

As heard at the meeting, Inspection Delegation No. 1910 of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, which made the draft, noted that the Standing Board has issued detailed plans and guidelines for the provincial Party Congress, covering document drafting, personnel matters, delegate structure, and congress timelines. Responsibilities were clearly assigned to various agencies and units, with specialised subcommittees and support teams established with well-defined operation regulations.

Quảng Ninh has also set up a steering committee to review the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017, on the continued streamlining and re-organisation of the political system's apparatus for greater efficiency. The steering committee has helped ensure decisive execution of tasks to meet deadlines and strategic objectives.

Additionally, the Standing Board has introduced an action programme extending to 2030 to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in sci-tech development, innovation, and national digital transformation. It has also established a steering committee dedicated to driving the growth of these fields.

Following the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 123-KL/TW, dated January 24, 2025, which supplements the socio-economic development plan for 2025 with a growth target of 8 per cent or higher, the board adjusted the province’s growth target to exceed 14 per cent this year.

Concluding the event, President Cường commended Quảng Ninh’s achievements while emphasising challenges and obstacles that require provincial authorities to propose practical solutions to address. While Quảng Ninh has a strong track record in innovation, the State leader cautioned against complacency and underscored the need for continuous review, timely implementation, and systematic assessment to enhance performance.

On the province’s strategic significance in terms of politics, economy, defence, security, and diplomacy, Cường noted its geopolitical position as the only province in Việt Nam sharing both a land and maritime border with China. Additionally, the Red River Delta locality boasts one of the nation’s fastest urbanisation rates. In light of this, he urged the provincial Party Committee and its Standing Board to devise measures to ensure the province's rapid, steady, and sustainable progress in all aspects, particularly in the four key areas under inspection.

He also called for the province’s prompt issuance of an action programme outlining feasible solutions to achieve its targeted 14 per cent economic growth rate, laying a solid foundation for the 2026-2030 period. Cường stressed the importance of economic restructuring in conjunction with a shift in the growth model, and of maximising the province’s unique advantages while ensuring the efficient mobilisation and allocation of resources. Furthermore, he underscored the necessity of sustainable natural resource management to support long-term development, reinforcing Quảng Ninh’s position as a key economic driver in northern Việt Nam. — VNS