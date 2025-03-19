Ambassador committed to fostering Việt Nam-Cambodia ties

PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ met with Samdech Heng Samrin, Honorary President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Advisory Council to the King of Cambodia, in Phnom Penh on March 18, pledging efforts to foster all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Samdech Heng Samrin congratulated the ambassador on his new post, praised Việt Nam’s development achievements, and expressed his hope that Vũ will keep helping to promote bilateral relations to a new height.

He described the Việt Nam – Cambodia traditional friendship as a priceless asset of both nations and voiced confidence in the success of Việt Nam’s ongoing reforms and apparatus streamlining under the leadership of Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), led by General Secretary Tô Lâm.

He also thanked Việt Nam for its steadfast support throughout history, including a US$25 million aid package for constructing the Cambodian National Assembly's administrative building.

Ambassador Vũ, in turn, appreciated his host's contributions to the two countries' cooperation. He congratulated Cambodia on its dynamic development in various fields, affirming the leadership role of the CPP as well as Samdech Heng Samrin in those successes.

The diplomat underlined his commitment to advancing collaboration across the board, especially in politics, defence – security, economy, and people-to-people ties.

Later the same day, Vũ paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha, who expressed confidence in the ambassador’s successful tenure to contribute to the "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability" between the two countries.

Vũ highlighted defence cooperation as a pillar of bilateral relations and thanked Cambodia for its support in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts falling down in the country.

Praising the close ties between the two defence ministries, Tea Seiha said cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia will keep flourishing, and issues will be jointly addressed for common development of both sides.

From March 10-17, Ambassador Vũ also paid courtesy visits to key CPP leaders and members of the Supreme Advisory Council to the King of Cambodia, including Samdech Say Chhum, standing head of the CPP Permanent Committee and former Senate President; Samdech Sar Kheng, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; and Samdech Tea Banh, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence. — VNS