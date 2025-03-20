PM pushes for decentralisation, clearer laws in legislative overhaul

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has called for an end to the legislative mindset of 'if it cannot be managed, then ban it', urging a shift toward empowering local authorities with autonomy, responsibility and accountability.

The directive came during a Government meeting on Wednesday to draft and amend several key laws, including the revised Atomic Energy Law, the revised Enterprise Law, the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, and amendments to the Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy.

Government members highlighted the necessity of these laws to enhance the management of atomic energy applications for peaceful purposes, promote scientific and technological advancements, encourage energy efficiency and create a favourable legal environment for businesses.

Discussions on the revised Atomic Energy Law centred on policies to promote atomic energy applications while ensuring nuclear radiation safety and decentralising management in this field.

Key topics included nuclear inspection, radioactive waste management, spent radioactive sources and nuclear fuel, nuclear radiation incident response and civil liability for nuclear damage.

The meeting also addressed the Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, with delegates discussing measures to foster the growth of the science and technology market, drive innovation and integrate technology into daily life.

The goal is to make science, technology and innovation a driving force for industrialisation and modernisation, as outlined in the 13th National Party Congress and Politburo Resolution 57.

The revised Enterprise Law was seen as a step toward 'untying businesses', promoting the development of a robust business ecosystem, encouraging investment in production and trade, and improving the investment climate.

Government members also debated issues related to market entry and exit, international commitments on anti-money laundering and the legal framework for individual business activities.

Regarding amendments to the Law on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy, discussions focused on strengthening penalties to ensure businesses comply with energy consumption and business data reporting requirements.

The meeting also covered preferential policies, financial support tools for energy transition and measures to enhance energy management efficiency.

Prime Minister Chính emphasised that investing in lawmaking is an investment in development, stating that effective legislative work creates opportunities for growth.

He urged ministers and heads of Government agencies to allocate time and resources to lawmaking, not only for laws within their jurisdiction but also to contribute to the broader legal system.

Chính stressed that the legislative process must address challenges in mobilising resources for development, reduce unnecessary administrative procedures, decentralise authority and enhance oversight capabilities.

He also called for laws to concretise the Party's policies, particularly newly issued resolutions, conclusions and directives.

The PM outlined the 'six clear principles' for lawmaking: clearly stipulating what is inherited, what is revised, what is added, what is cut, the degree of decentralisation and empowerment, and unresolved issues with proposed solutions.

PM Chính also emphasised that laws should only provide general guidelines and principles, and the specific regulations should be the responsibility of the relevant authorities.

He instructed relevant agencies to review existing legal regulations to refine the legal system, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of the new administrative apparatus.

The Government leader also urged the prompt completion and submission of laws to the National Assembly for the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly, particularly those related to the restructuring of administrative bodies at all levels.

The PM concluded by calling for the immediate implementation of laws and resolutions passed during the 9th Extraordinary Session of the 15th National Assembly, with any difficulties reported to the Government for timely resolution. — VNS