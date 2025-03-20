Politics & Law
Việt Nam assumes rotating chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Argentina

March 20, 2025 - 11:05
Vietnamese Ambassador Ngô Minh Nguyệt (middle) poses for a photo with delegates at the event.  VNA/VNS Photo

BUENOS AIRES – Việt Nam has assumed the rotating chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA), with Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Ngô Minh Nguyệt presiding over the 42nd regular meeting at the Vietnamese Embassy on Wednesday.

The meeting brought together ambassadors from ASEAN member states, namely Indonesian Ambassador Sulaiman Syarif, Malaysian Ambassador Nur Azman, Philippine Ambassador Grace T. Cruz-Fabella, and Thai Ambassador Krit Tankanarat.

Discussions focused on upcoming initiatives to promote ASEAN’s image and presence in Argentina and the broader region.

The ambassadors endorsed Việt Nam’s proposals to enhance engagement with local authorities and the business community, aiming to strengthen economic and political cooperation.

In addition to official ASEAN activities, such as the ASEAN event at the Argentine Parliament, the Vietnamese Embassy will host cultural and social exchanges, including ASEAN Family Day, sports competitions, and culinary and cultural events. These activities seek to foster mutual understanding and uphold the traditional solidarity among ASEAN nations in Buenos Aires. VNS

