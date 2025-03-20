Việt Nam's UN unit boosts safety training

ABYEI — Việt Nam's Engineer Unit 3, operating under the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), conducted a training session on Wednesday to improve alertness and situational response skills, ensuring the safety of personnel and equipment during regional missions.

The exercise comes amid a series of recent incidents in Abyei, where unidentified armed groups have targeted UN personnel, stealing vehicles and personnel equipment.

The volatile security environment has heightened concerns for the safety of peacekeepers and their assets.

"The training helps enhance our troops' ability to handle situations, minimise risks and ensure the safety of personnel and equipment," said Lieutenant Colonel Hạm Văn Hảo, Engineer Unit 3 Commander.

The training focused on raising unit members' awareness of potential security threats, particularly scenarios that may arise during field operations or while traveling outside the base.

Participants practised response strategies to mitigate risks and maintain operational integrity.

"The training has significantly improved my ability to assess situations and respond effectively during missions outside the base," said Captain Đỗ Thu Trang, Head of the Protection Team, who regularly participates in escorting Vietnamese forces during external missions.

"It also reinforced the principles of using force responsibly, avoiding aggression, provocation, or hostility, and prioritising peaceful measures to resolve conflicts."

The training session reflects the unit’s proactive approach to addressing emerging challenges, ensuring its personnel remain equipped to navigate the complex environment in Abyei. — VNS