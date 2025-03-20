Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam works to assist citizens detained in Myanmar's crackdown on cyberscam centres

March 20, 2025 - 17:39
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working closely with domestic authorities to verify the identities of the detained Vietnamese citizens.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — Photo from he Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Myanmar's authorities have reported that several Vietnamese citizens are being temporarily detained for violating immigration regulations following raids and crackdowns on online scam operations in Myawaddy, an area near the Myanmar-Thailand border.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement on Thursday, citing information from the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar.

"Following the directive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar has requested the local authorities to ensure the safety and living conditions of the Vietnamese citizens," she noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently working closely with domestic authorities to verify the identities of the detained Vietnamese citizens.

At the same time, Vietnamese representative agencies in Myanmar and Thailand have been directed to continue coordinating with local authorities to promptly implement protective measures and assist the citizens in returning home. — VNS

