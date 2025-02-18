Politics & Law
Thai police collaborate with 18 embassies to repatriate call centre scam victims

February 18, 2025 - 11:35
The discussion also covered plans to prevent human trafficking, transnational crimes and cybercrimes.

 

National Police inspector general Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot emphasises that Thailand serves as an intermediary to assist victims, saying that rescued victims should file complaints against call centre gangs to Myanmar authorities.  Photos provided by The Nation

National Police inspector general Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot said the first batch of 260 people rescued from the Myawaddy township of Myanmar last week are currently under screening if they are victims or scammers under NRM.

He expects the process to be completed within 15 days, adding that Thai authorities will collaborate with embassies on sending victims back to their home countries via Mae Sot Airport.

“Around 10,000 victims would be repatriated to their home countries,” he said, adding that Thai authorities are negotiating to allow the NRM process to take place in Myanmar where the incident occurred.

Thatchai emphasised that Thailand serves as an intermediary to assist victims, saying that rescued victims should file complaints against call centre gangs to Myanmar authorities.

He added that 10 Chinese suspects who were involved with the disappearance of Chinese actor Xingxing in January this year were arrested and deported to China for legal prosecution.

Meanwhile, there was a report that Chinese authorities have prepared charter flights to take Chinese victims at Mae Sot Airport back to their home country on February 28. — The Nation/ANN

