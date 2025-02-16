Singapore raises alarm over speeding violations in road traffic.

SINGAPORE - The demerit points and total penalties for speeding violations in Singapore will be increased starting January 1, 2026.

Singapore’s Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on February 15 said since 2020, there has been a “very significant” increase in the number of road accidents in the country. In 2024, there were nearly 7,200 accidents with 142 fatalities, while the number of speed-related fatal incidents shot up by almost 44 per cent from 2023, to 46. The number of speeding violations detected – 192,000 – was also the highest in the past decade, Shanmugam noted.

While the Traffic Police have stepped up enforcement, such as activating the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras, he said more needs to be done to change or shape behaviour.

To address this issue, the Singapore Road Safety Council (SRSC) is collaborating with various stakeholders to develop public education initiatives aimed at promoting road safety awareness, including the use of social media to reinforce safe driving habits. Further details on the new penalties will be provided by Singaporean authorities in due course. VNA/VNS