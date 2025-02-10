Politics & Law
Home World

Seoul to offer $680 to couples who register their marriage in 2025

February 10, 2025 - 09:32
An estimated 20,000 couples are expected to benefit from the new cash assistance programme. Photo from THE KOREA HERALD

SEOUL – The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Feb 9 that newlyweds who register their marriage in the city will be offered one million won (US$680) in cash, or an equivalent amount of cash points that can be used in local communities, starting from October.

The plan is to support newlyweds with subsidies to purchase living appliances and furniture as they move into a house together, the city government said.

The authorities said they are currently in talks with the Ministry of Health and Welfare to roll out the plan from October.

To be eligible for the subsidy, a couple’s total income must not exceed the 150 per cent bracket of the average income – meaning that the total income of a two-person household should be approximately 5.8 million won or less.

Marriage registration must also be carried out in Seoul in 2025. An age limit will be announced later this year.

An estimated 20,000 couples are expected to benefit from the new cash assistance programme.

The city also plans to expand the scope of the assistance later in 2025 to include those earning up to 180 per cent of the average income, which is approximately seven million won for a two-person household.

Similarly, the Gyeonggi Provincial Government also plans to offer one million won for marriage preparation costs.

Those aged between 19 and 39 who have registered their marriage in 2025 and have lived in Gyeonggi province for more than a year are eligible for the cash assistance. Marriage ceremonies in South Korea are typically carried out separately from the official registration.

The online registration for the Gyeonggi subsidy opens in June, with the issuance planned for October. – THE KOREA HERALD/ANN 

